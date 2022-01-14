Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $100.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.0% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $100,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835,693 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $482,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,098,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,495,000 after buying an additional 893,913 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.37. The company had a trading volume of 65,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,758. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.87 and a 200-day moving average of $232.33.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.