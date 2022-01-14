Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $14.85 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $14,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $62,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of MDY traded down $5.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $502.47. The company had a trading volume of 96,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,554. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.74. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.73 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

