Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $6.07 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,046 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,517,532,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 523,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,541,000 after acquiring an additional 473,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,491,000 after acquiring an additional 357,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.63. The stock had a trading volume of 33,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,061. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $204.37 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.