Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,303 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $20,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 154,147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $40,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,699 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.95. 14,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,790. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $230.15 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.35. The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.45.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

