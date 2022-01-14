Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,099. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $92.26 and a 12 month high of $110.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.45.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

