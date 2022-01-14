Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 145 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of IWR traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.33. 54,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,203. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day moving average is $80.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $67.92 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

