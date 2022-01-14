Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMBL. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

BMBL opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.89. Bumble has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $84.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $200.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.53 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bumble by 311.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,121 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Bumble by 192.9% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,111,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,596 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bumble by 39.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,254,000 after acquiring an additional 594,458 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bumble by 196.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Bumble by 15.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,898,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,904,000 after acquiring an additional 247,989 shares in the last quarter.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

