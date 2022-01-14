Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.15.

BURBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $23.87 on Friday. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 3.02%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.