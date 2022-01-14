C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $40.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. C3.ai traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 47557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AI. reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Get C3.ai alerts:

In related news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,005,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,653,788.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,689 shares of company stock worth $3,346,032. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 57.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,962,000 after purchasing an additional 898,128 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth about $400,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the third quarter worth about $8,501,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 77.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.10. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. C3.ai’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.