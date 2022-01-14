Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Cable One worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,627,000 after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cable One by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Cable One by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 174,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 6.3% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 137,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 3.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total transaction of $588,995.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total value of $130,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 631 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,642. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,149.57.

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded down $37.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,528.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,559.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,753.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,854.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

