Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cadence Design Systems in a report issued on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.07.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $163.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.46.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,177 shares of company stock worth $21,300,265 over the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

