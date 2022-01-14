Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.37

Shares of Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 105.37 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 105.06 ($1.43), with a volume of 758920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 15.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 96.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 95.39. The company has a market capitalization of £809.93 million and a P/E ratio of 53.10.

Cairn Homes Company Profile (LON:CRN)

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.