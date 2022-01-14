Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 465 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 289,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 390.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 44,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 317,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30,125 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at $2,539,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.04.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

In related news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $2,991,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CC. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.