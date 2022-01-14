Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,772 Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBWY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWY opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%.

