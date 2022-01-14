Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 3,716 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,535 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,219.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4,111.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 45.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of SKM stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $50.39.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 9.75%.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.3867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.90%.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

