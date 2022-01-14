Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $356,000 Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 47,167 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $955,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 417.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 84,627 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 579,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after buying an additional 287,174 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other Commercial Metals news, Director Gary E. Mccullough bought 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $98,404.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,237. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMC stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.26. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

