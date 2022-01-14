Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 361 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,699 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 16.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 15.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

SAP stock opened at $135.91 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The firm has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

