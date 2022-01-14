Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 963 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,399 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 26,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 72,432 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,972 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 83,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

NYSE BEN opened at $34.93 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.