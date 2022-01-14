Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target to $25.00

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 106.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IREN. started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

IREN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 783 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,133. Iris Energy has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $28.25.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

