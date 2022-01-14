Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNQ. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.38.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$62.91 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$28.67 and a one year high of C$63.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.85. The stock has a market cap of C$74.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.06, for a total transaction of C$2,387,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,175,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$62,395,152.69. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$44.16 per share, with a total value of C$419,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 117,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,174,801.28. Insiders sold a total of 287,329 shares of company stock worth $15,541,356 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

