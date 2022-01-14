Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 461 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 416,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after acquiring an additional 144,131 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 399,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNQ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.81. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $50.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.05.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.4731 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

