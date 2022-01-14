Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys Shares of 3,224 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 701.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 68,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after buying an additional 13,082 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $242.30 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $250.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.99 and a 200-day moving average of $216.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSL. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.86.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

