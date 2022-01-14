Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 14,062 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,062 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 27.8% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 19.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 756,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Piper Sandler cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.36%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

