Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 2,462 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in FMC by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in FMC by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,737,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,147,000 after acquiring an additional 461,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $113.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $122.92.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

