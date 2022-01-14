Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 605 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 278,517 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,620,000 after purchasing an additional 76,907 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 10.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,753,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,547,000 after purchasing an additional 164,997 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 32.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,178,000 after purchasing an additional 426,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,648,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,527,000 after purchasing an additional 102,027 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

SUI stock opened at $199.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.83. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.43 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

