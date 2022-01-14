Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 724 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,836 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth $826,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,919,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,685,000 after buying an additional 100,122 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth $9,276,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 7,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth $45,000. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CM. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.70.

CM stock opened at $130.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $131.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.23.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.49%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

