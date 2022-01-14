Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 737 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 80.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Insulet in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 204.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.90.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $242.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -538.60 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $218.28 and a one year high of $324.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.