Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFPZF opened at $26.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92. Canfor has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $29.35.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

