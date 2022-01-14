Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Short Interest Down 99.7% in December

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the December 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,562,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NUGS remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. 144,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,678. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.
Cannabis Strategic Ventures Company Profile
