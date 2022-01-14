Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Short Interest Down 99.7% in December

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the December 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,562,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NUGS remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. 144,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,678. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

Cannabis Strategic Ventures is a company, which focuses on the medical and legal recreational cannabis sectors. It operates through the following segments: Providing Employment and Consultation to Cannabis Industry, and Develop Intellectual Property to be Licensed to the Cannabis Industry. The company was founded on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

