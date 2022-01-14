CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,018,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CPMD stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,040,068. The company has a market cap of $2.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.89. CannaPharmaRX has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.
CannaPharmaRX Company Profile
