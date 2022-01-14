CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,018,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CPMD stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,040,068. The company has a market cap of $2.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.89. CannaPharmaRX has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

CannaPharmaRX Company Profile

CannaPharmaRx, Inc engages in the research and manufacture of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the treatment of disease states such as neurological disorders, oncology, infectious disease, pain management, inflammatory disease, gastrointestinal disorders, and ophthalmology. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

