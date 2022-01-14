Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Canon stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.35. Canon has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Canon had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canon will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Canon during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Canon in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Canon by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Canon by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Canon by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

