Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.46.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.18. 41,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,969. The stock has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $99.82 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.34.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

