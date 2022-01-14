CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.50

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and traded as low as $5.81. CareCloud shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 29,511 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.82 million. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 16,500 shares of company stock worth $116,685 over the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in CareCloud by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 675,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CareCloud by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CareCloud by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 287,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 62,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CareCloud by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CareCloud by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 81,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTBC)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

