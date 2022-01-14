Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $189.53 and last traded at $185.16. 703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.96.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC upgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.64.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It operates through the Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery business segments. The Ophthalmic Devices segment includes intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems.

