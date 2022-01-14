Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

CARR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

NYSE:CARR opened at $52.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

