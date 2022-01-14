Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.96. Cathay General Bancorp reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.91. The company had a trading volume of 212,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,681,000 after acquiring an additional 37,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

