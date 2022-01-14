Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 8.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,963,000 after buying an additional 33,253 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 710,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 112,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $120.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.40. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBOE. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.09.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

