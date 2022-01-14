Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.55. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.77 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Shares of CBOE traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.12. The stock had a trading volume of 93,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

