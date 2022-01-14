CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Short Interest Up 187.7% in December

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, a growth of 187.7% from the December 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 75,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP lifted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 42.6% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 40.1% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 70,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 20,054 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III alerts:

NYSE:PRPC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 81,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,976. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.