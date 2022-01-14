CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

CDK Global has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CDK Global to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $43.17 on Friday. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average of $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.30.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 505,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

