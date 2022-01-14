CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in CDW by 651.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in CDW by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 8,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in CDW by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.64. 687,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,581. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.00 and a 200 day moving average of $190.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. CDW has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

