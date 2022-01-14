CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 15.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,325 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $9,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 33.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

CDW stock opened at $194.05 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $130.01 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.91 and its 200-day moving average is $190.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,907,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

