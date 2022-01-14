Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.47). Celldex Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Celldex Therapeutics.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,359 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 56,311 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,931,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 185,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 91,884 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.91. 956,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,640. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 2.72. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.