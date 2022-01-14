Celo Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $152.46 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and approximately $152.46 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.95 or 0.00011734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00063006 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00076247 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.56 or 0.07639231 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,975.19 or 0.99566109 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00067672 BTC.

About Celo

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,111,233 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

