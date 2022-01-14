Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celsion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). Celsion reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 3,912.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Celsion stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. 493,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.91. Celsion has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsion by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 555,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celsion by 36.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 187,145 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Celsion by 15.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsion during the second quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celsion during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

