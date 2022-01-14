Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 9,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 71,350 shares.The stock last traded at $43.56 and had previously closed at $44.05.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CET. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in Central Securities by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 417,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after buying an additional 31,056 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

