Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerevel Therapeutics Inc. treats neuroscience diseases. The company’s diversified pipeline comprising clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds to treat neuroscience diseases, including schizophrenia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and substance use disorder. Cerevel Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Acquisition Corp II, is headquartered in Boston. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CERE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.83.

CERE stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $46.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.83) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,422 shares of company stock worth $3,761,515. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $62,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

