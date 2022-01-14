Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Piper Sandler

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.58.

Ceridian HCM stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.81. The stock had a trading volume of 25,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.48. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $2,606,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,069,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 542,728 shares of company stock valued at $57,800,612. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth $9,292,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 412,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,442,000 after acquiring an additional 26,450 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $892,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

