CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.79.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CGI in the third quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CGI in the third quarter worth $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 8.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in CGI by 104.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 23.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.68. 297,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,958. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CGI has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CGI will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

