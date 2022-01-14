Charles R. Schwab Sells 60,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $5,404,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $93.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $95.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Amundi bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,461,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,700 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

